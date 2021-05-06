Tampa Bay Buccaneers Claim Former Cowboys' Edge Rusher Ladarius Hamilton

The Bucs continue to add competitive depth on defense following the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to add depth on defense claiming former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Ladarius Hamilton on Thursday.

Hamilton, who signed with Dallas last year as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas, was claimed off waivers after being waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday.

He becomes the third former North Texas prospect to be added to the team since last week. Earlier on Thursday, the Bucs announced the signing of Hamilton's college teammate, cornerback Nate Brooks. During the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay selected Mean Green wide receiver, Jaelon Darden.

Hamilton resigned with the Cowboys in January after spending his entire rookie season on the practice squad in Dallas. He never appeared in a game for the Cowboys this past year.

Hamilton was productive on the edge in his final two seasons at North Texas recording 7.5 sacks during his junior and senior seasons. In his four years in college, Hamilton played in 43 games totaling 122 tackles, 16.0 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and recovered one fumble as well.

Tampa Bay used their first-round pick of this year's draft to take Washington's edge-rusher, Joe Tryon. Considering that the Bucs return all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning season, neither Tryon nor Hamilton will need to be expected to start right away.

However, these two moves, along with others this week, will add solid depth and competition to both the defensive line and special teams.

