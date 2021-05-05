Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Two Free Agents, Address Special Teams' Needs

The Bucs have added two free agents following the NFL Draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed two free agents in safety Raven Greene and linebacker Joseph Jones, the franchise announced Wednesday.

The moves are seen as additions to the special teams unit, something the team looked to address in the 2021 NFL Draft drafting BYU cornerback Chris Wilcox and Houston linebacker Grant Stuard in the seventh round.

Both Greene and Jones have been in the league for the past three to four years with Greene beginning his career in Green Bay and Jones in Denver. The two have served as solid special teams contributors and at times appeared on defense as well.

In three seasons in Green Bay (2018-20), Greene recorded 51 tackles, seven passes defensed, four quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 20 games played. In 2020, Greene spent 32% of his snaps on defense and 26% of his snaps on special teams in 10 total games, according to ProFootballReference.

The James Madison product is a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Greene was a part of James Madison’s FCS National Championship team in 2016 alongside Bucs' offensive guard Aaron Stinnie.

As for Jones, the Plano, Illinois native spent the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos (2017-20), playing primarily on special teams, where he collected a team-high 26 total special teams tackles during that span. The Northwestern product played 76% of his snaps on special teams in 2020, according to ProFootballReference.

