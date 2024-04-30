WATCH: Go Behind the Scenes During New Buccaneers C Graham Barton's Draft Day
Draft Day can be a day filled with joy for players who know they're set to be taken in the first round, but it can also be filled with nerves. With Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, there was certainly a little bit of both.
Barton had cameras on hand during the entirety of his Draft Day experience, starting from the beginning of the day to late in the night when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Duke Blue Devils posted the 12-minute video to their social media, which you can view below:
The video chronicles Barton's day, from him playing a round of golf in the morning to getting everyone together for the draft in the evening. It features some fun tidbits, like Barton's reactions to picks across the night and his analysis of how he thinks the board will move.
At the end of the video, Barton gave his thoughts on the Buccaneers — he said that Tampa Bay was a pleasure to work with in the pre-draft process and that he's ready to get to work and give his all for the red and pewter.
"Obviously a great organization. You've got a great offensive line, a great quarterback in Baker Mayfield," Barton said at the end of the video. "Couldn't be more thrilled. I plan on going in there and making the most of my opprotunity, bringing my best every day, and I think that's all you can do."
