BREAKING: Buccaneers Select Washington Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan At No. 92
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some offensive firepower.
The team took Washington Huskies WR Jalen McMillan with the 92nd overall pick of the draft in the third round, shortly after taking Georgia Bulldogs slot cornerback Tykee Smith at No. 89. He joins a crowded wide receiver room after the team added both Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett in 2023.
Here is what BucsGameday previously wrote on McMillan as a prospect:
"The other (other) Washington receiver, McMillan worked mostly out of the slot with a diverse route tree and a knack for finding the open spot on the field. He is strong through the catch point, has an explosive release, and is a willing blocker. Still, he needs to show he can hold up against more physical corners and will need to prove he can stretch routes vertically consistently. He finished his collegiate career with 164 receptions for 2,143 and 17 touchdowns. He had a formal meeting with the Buccaneers at the Combine."
The Bucs can have McMillan compete for WR3 with Trey Palmer going into 2024, and the move also comes as insurance in the event Chris Godwin leaves in free agency next year. Either way, quarterback Baker Mayfield is probably pleased with the pick.
