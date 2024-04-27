Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Class for the 2024 NFL Draft
After a long three days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially welcoming seven new players to the fold after the 2024 NFL Draft.
There were needs to address and holes to fill for the Bucs, and it's hard to say GM Jason Licht and the squad didn't fill them. Both lines on either side of the ball got attention, as did the secondary, and the Bucs added some skill position weapons as well to enhance the offense for a run at the division in 2024.
Here's how Tampa Bay's class shaped out:
- Round 1, Pick No. 26: C Graham Barton, Duke
- Round 2, Pick No. 57: EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 89: DB Tykee Smith, Georgia
- Round 3, Pick No. 92: WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
- Round 4, Pick No. 125: RB Bucky Irving, Oregon
- Round 6, Pick No. 220: G Elijah Klein, UTEP
- Round 7, Pick No. 246: TE Devin Culp, Washington
Tampa Bay's two big needs were on the interior offensive line and on the edge, and they addressed both in their first two picks. Graham Barton out of Duke will look to be Tampa Bay's new center, while Chris Braswell from Alabama will serve as a new edge rusher for the team to play around with. Tykee Smith could compete for the starting nickel job while wideout Jalen McMillan could be a replacement in the slot for Chris Godwin in the future.
Guard Elijah Klein could compete for depth at guard, while tight end Devin Culp is a small example for his position but is lightning quick. While those two will likely have to fight during camp, they could find themselves on the active roster after preseason.
Now, the attention turns to UDFAs, who will come trickling in to complete Tampa Bay's class of rookies.
