Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft Grade Roundup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a few new members to the Krewe.
The team drafted seven new players over the course of three days in the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the first time in his tenure as GM, Jason Licht didn't make any trades — the Bucs stayed where they were and they made their picks. The team addressed multiple needs and also grabbed a few skill position players for the future.
The. Bucs drafted lineman Graham Barton out of Duke for the first round, shoring up the offensive line, and Tampa Bay addressed that again with a pick in the sixth round by taking UTEP guard Elijah Klein. Edge rushing was addressed with the addition of Alabama's Chris Braswell the defensive secondary was bolstered with Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith. Finally, Tampa Bay added quite a few skill position players, drafting Washington wideout Jalen McMillan, Washington tight end Devin Culp and Oregon running back Bucky Irving.
Naturally, opinions on how the draft went vary between experts and pundits, and we've compiled quite a few of grades from all across the football sphere. Here are a few different takes on how well the Bucs drafted in 2024:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: B
The Bucs had a balanced first two days of the draft. Graham Barton (26) is my top-ranked center, and he'll immediately help a run game that ranked 32nd in yards per attempt (3.4) last season. While he played left tackle at Duke, he has All-Pro upside at the pivot. Chris Braswell (57) has been underrated for the past few months. The edge rusher isn't the flashiest player, but he is an all-around defender with an interesting skill set as a pass-rusher. Tampa Bay has to get better on the edge in 2024.
Wideout Jalen McMillan (92) was a steal at the end of Round 3. He could be an outstanding No. 3 receiver as a rookie before taking on a bigger role in 2025. Tykee Smith (89) went about a round earlier than I thought he would. At 5-10, he's undersized, but he does have some versatility. It sounds like the Bucs will play him in the slot. Running back Bucky Irving (125) won't blow away defenders with his speed, but he can make quick cuts between the tackles.
McMillan is my favorite prospect in Tampa Bay's class, but Barton should step in and be a top-10 center as a rookie. The Bucs got better this weekend."
Trevor Sikkema, PFF: A
"Tampa Bay is set at tackle with Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, so Barton is sure to play inside. He has experience at center and enough athleticism to play anywhere up front. Barton earned an 88.7 overall PFF grade across the last two seasons, which stands as the fifth-best among all FBS tackles in that span.
The Buccaneers pick up a consistent power-based outside linebacker in Chris Braswell. He isn’t as explosive as his Alabama teammate Dallas Turner, but he led the SEC in pressures in 2023 and provides a solid anchor on the edge in the run game. He is likely to be an immediate starter for the Buccaneers."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: B+
"Barton's versatility, intelligence and toughness will make him one of the top linemen in this draft despite falling into the back part of the first round. Braswell met the team's need for an edge rusher but will need to prove he was worth his draft standing. Smith should contribute immediately, and McMillan could be a playmaker as his game matures.
The Buccaneers could have picked Will Shipley over Irving, but the former Oregon Duck will compete for playing time with Chase Edmonds as a complementary back in 2024. Another interior lineman was picked in Klein, but no cornerbacks were brought on board."
Greg Auman, FOX Sports: B
"The Bucs made no trades but still pulled in a strong class that hit on key needs. CenterGraham Barton leads the way, with edge Chris Braswell, nickel Tykee Smith and receiver Jalen McMillan all in the top 100 picks. There were no trades, no small-school gems to be found, but they brought in potential impact players all over the field. Tampa Bay had the same record as New Orleans, but picked 12 spots later in each round as a result of being division champ."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: B
"I liked the Braswell pick much more than the Barton selection, and McMillan will be a favorite target of Baker Mayfield because of his route-running skill, speed, and ball-tracking talent. Irving has the inherent elusiveness to outplay his draft position and poor pre-draft workout. Smith is a powerful rocket of a safety who tackles like a veteran."
Bleacher Report: A-
"Tampa was a playoff team in 2023, albeit a flawed one. General manager Jason Licht did a lot of work to keep the roster together and did an even better job of strengthening it through the draft.
The Falcons may be the new favorites in the NFC South due to their quarterback additions. However, the Bucs are well-positioned to stay at the top."
Mark Maske, Washington Post: B-
"The Buccaneers made a low-key but solid selection at No. 26 by taking center Graham Barton. He also played offensive tackle in college but probably will play center in the NFL. He could be a standout. Second-round pass rusher Chris Braswell should play an immediate role, and fourth-round RB Bucky Irving could contribute."
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.