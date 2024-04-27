WATCH: Highlights From New Buccaneers WR Jalen McMilan
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan can make plays.
The Washington Husky is yet another in a long line of players from Washington selected by GM Jason Licht over the years, and he'll look to wreak havoc with quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing him the football. McMillan was somewhat underutilized with two other very talented wideouts on the roster at Washington, and he steps into a simialr situation behind WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay.
McMillan has done good work in the slot and is a smooth route runner, which will serve him well at the next level. He played through an MCL injury during the 2023 season, but that should be of no concern going forward, and he still managed an impressive campaign with five touchdowns — he caught for over 1,000 yards and had nine touchdowns the year before in 2022.
Here is what BucsGameday's JC Allen had to say about him earlier in the offseason:
"The other (other) Washington receiver, McMillan worked mostly out of the slot with a diverse route tree and a knack for finding the open spot on the field. He is strong through the catch point, has an explosive release, and is a willing blocker. Still, he needs to show he can hold up against more physical corners and will need to prove he can stretch routes vertically consistently. He finished his collegiate career with 164 receptions for 2,143 and 17 touchdowns. He had a formal meeting with the Buccaneers at the Combine."
See just how smooth McMillan is with this highlight reel you can watch below:
