Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022

TAMPA, Fl. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart of 2022, and while there aren't a lot of surprises, there are some areas to keep an eye on.

Here's what caught our attention.

WIDE RECEIVER

Many began calling Julio Jones the Bucs' third receiver before the contract was even officially signed.

On the first depth chart, however, it's Russell Gage who is the third starting receiver, not Jones.

Of course, this could only be a placeholder as Jones continues to get familiar with the scheme and team, and it may not take long as the veteran has been impressing despite the very short time he's had to get acclimated.

Tyler Johnson was considered a potential bubble guy coming into training camp, but on the first depth chart, he's one of the first six receivers, and therefore looks to be in control of his own destiny.

There's plenty of time left for other competitors like Jaelon Darden or Cyril Grayson Jr. to overtake him, but as long as Johnson continues doing his part, he'll likely land on the initial 53-man roster.

TIGHT END

As expected, Cameron Brate is the first tight end on the depth chart, and veteran Kyle Rudolph is second.

Rookie Cade Otton is third on the initial release but has flashed well in training camp thus far.

Some solid preseason performances and he may be challenging to climb up a rung once the season draws closer.

GUARD

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles says he wants to have a starter sorted out for his left guard spot heading into the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

In the initial depth chart, it's Aaron Stinnie holding the spot. But by the comments, Luke Goedeke isn't out of it yet, so keep an eye on how each man does, especially against Miami's pass rush.

CORNERBACK

During the offseason, it seemed most put third-year cornerback Jamel Dean ahead of teammate Sean Murphy-Bunting.

In the initial depth chart, however, Murphy-Bunting is the starter opposite Carlton Davis III, not Dean.

Meanwhile, rookie Zyon McCollum is also listed on the second team ahead of veterans like Dee Delaney and Rashard Robinson.

SAFETY

I don't know if anyone expected different, especially before live reps took place, but Mike Edwards is officially replacing Jordan Whitehead.

Backing him up will be Keanu Neal, while Logan Ryan is slotted as Antoine Winfield Jr.'s understudy as of now.

RETURN SPECIALIST

Jaelon Darden's ability to contribute on special teams is a big reason why many think he's a favorite to make the 53-man roster, but he's not the lone challenger.

Listed behind him is running back Giovani Bernard, rookie receiver Deven Thompkins, and running back Rachaad White.

If any of those prove to be a better return option for the Bucs, Darden could be in trouble, and starting off as a third-team receiver only makes his return ability all the more important.

