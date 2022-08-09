Skip to main content

Buccaneers Not Pressing Chris Godwin to Play Week 1

While the team would love to have their star receiver on the field to open the season, there's no priority bigger than his health.

TAMPA, Fl. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing both wide receiver Chris Godwin and right tackle Tristan Wirfs late in the 2021 NFL Season can be directly blamed for why the team likely isn't celebrating back-to-back Super Bowl Championships. 

Wirfs is back, on the field for training camp, and a full go looking no worse than the last time he was healthy. 

READ MORE: Tyreek Hill Excited to See Buccaneers

Godwin, in the meantime, is on the practice field after not being placed on the preseason physically unable to participate (PUP) list. 

While he's not fully participating, anything is something good, and the more he does the better the odds are he'll have a full recovery much sooner than most expected. 

But, the question now is, will he be ready for Week 1 when the Bucs travel to face the Dallas Cowboys to start the new season?

He might, but he might not, and according to head coach Todd Bowles, the team isn't prioritizing their want for No. 14 to be in the game in Week 1, over the player and team's long-term needs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He doesn't have to be ready," Bowles said about his star receiver. "We want him for the long haul. We don't want him running around, looking good, and then getting hurt...We're not rushing him by no means."

READ MORE: What are the Buccaneers Doing with Antoine Winfield Jr.?

Godwin was on pace to finish the 2021 season with over 1,330 yards receiving and six touchdowns when he was injured against the New Orleans Saints in mid-December. 

On top of those, he would have easily surpassed 100 receptions had he not gotten hurt. 

Early signs are good, and given that the team and player are taking the smarter route instead of the faster one, the news should continue getting better as they go.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9C74307D-1FBD-4C0C-8055-1C5142457B2B
News

Tyreek Hill is Excited to Face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

By Caleb Skinner5 hours ago
5E0B8944-3E72-44CC-89E9-319F53D00D3C
News

Are the Buccaneers Changing Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Position?

By Caleb Skinner5 hours ago
9FC0F184-CF0A-4045-AAEB-1759B272E0F4
News

Buccaneers Had Interest in Signing Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver

By Collin Haalboom22 hours ago
Cade Otton, Buccaneers tight end, Bucs
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp: Cade Otton Shines While Working to Earn Tom Brady's Trust

By David HarrisonAug 7, 2022 12:19 PM EDT
USATSI_18751714
News

Buccaneers monitoring Tom Brady's status after second straight excused absence

By Dustin LewisAug 5, 2022 4:33 PM EDT
USATSI_18751796
News

Buccaneers Star Wide Receiver Leaves Practice Early with Injury

By David HarrisonAug 5, 2022 12:12 PM EDT
Capture
News

Tua Tagovailoa Responds to Miami Dolphins Pursuing Tom Brady

By Dustin LewisAug 4, 2022 10:43 PM EDT
Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kyle Trask Earning Praise from Todd Bowles in Training Camp

By David HarrisonAug 4, 2022 3:47 PM EDT