WATCH: Video Out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Rookie Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held rookie minicamp over the weekend and 26 players in total attended. All seven of Tampa Bay's 2021 NFL Draft picks were in attendance along with a mixture of undrafted free agents and veteran free agents trying out for the team.

Following the second day of the minicamp, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians explained what he hoped to get out of the two days with the rookies.

“Just seeing how much the guys learn, seeing how they learn," Arians told local media Saturday. "We already pretty much know how athletic they are. Seeing how they learn, seeing how they compete, and watch them interact. It’s been a great start so far.”

Arians shared his overall thoughts of the rookie minicamp, adding that both days were "really good days of work."

"I’m very, very pleased with the attention to detail that this crew has brought in," Arians said. "Each and every year there’s usually the guy that is throwing up, falling out – we haven’t any of that. We had one or two [throw up] but a very, very bright group. I’m very, very pleased with this group."

The minicamp proved successful not only for the draft picks like quarterback Kyle Trask or offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, but also for some of the players who attended. On Monday, Tampa Bay signed four veteran players who tried out for the team during the minicamp.

Of course, not all the draft picks and newly-signed free agents will immediately contribute on offense or defense. Instead, these rookies and free agents will help out Tampa Bay "a ton," on special teams, Arians explained.

"That’s their biggest chance right now is to come in and show Keith [Armstrong] that they can be core special teamers – you’re talking 25-30 plays a game," Arians said. "That will be their role and then continue to develop as a positional player. They can help a bunch, and that’s the way to make the team.”

AllBucs.com Deputy Editor Jason Beede attended day one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 rookie minicamp and in addition to photos, captured video from the minicamp. Watch the video below to see rookies like Trask, Hainsey, and others including wide receiver Jaelon Darden in action at Bucs minicamp:

These key rookies are wearing the following jersey numbers as shown in the video: WR Jaelon Darden (1), OLB Joe Tryon (2), QB Kyle Trask (9), CB Chris Wilcox (29), LB Grant Stuard (48), LB K.J. Britt (52) and Robert Hainsey (70).

