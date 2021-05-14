26 Players Attending Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Search

26 Players Attending Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp

The list of players attenting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 rookie mini-camp is out.
Author:
Publish date:

Hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their 2021 rookie mini-camp, the team unveiled its list of 26 players who will be in attendance. 

Of course, it included the Buccaneers' entire 2021 NFL Draft class as well as the eight undrafted free agents the team signed on Wednesday, but six "first-year" players and five veterans will also take part on a tryout basis.

You can find the entire list below. Bolded names indicate members of the Buccaneers' draft class, while those italicized are undrafted free agents, and players with an asterisk are either veterans trying out or are "first year" players that have been in the league for at least one year but are without an accrued season. The order of the list is based on jersey numbers for each player during the camp.

  • Jaelon Darden, wide receiver
  • Kyle Trask, quarterback
  • Amara Darboh, wide receiver*
  • Joe Tryon, edge rusher
  • Jose Borregales, kicker
  • Cameron Kinley, cornerback
  • Lawrence White, safety
  • Chris Wilcox, cornerback
  • Antonio Hamilton, cornerback*
  • Javon Hagan, safety*
  • Augie Contressa, safety
  • Curtis Riley, safety*
  • Elijah Ponder, outside linebacker
  • Troymaine Pope, running back*
  • Ladarius Hamilton, linebacker*
  • Grant Stuard, linebacker
  • K.J. Britt, linebacker
  • Nick Leverett, offensive lineman*
  • Sadarius Hutcherson, offensive guard
  • Calvin Ashley, offensive tackle
  • Robert Hainsey, offensive lineman
  • Kobe Smith, defensive tackle*
  • Donell Stanley, center*
  • Sam Renner, defensive lineman* 
  • Jerell Adams, tight end*
  • T.J. Simmons Jr., wide receiver

Buccaneers rookie mini-camp begins today at approximately 1 P.M. Tryon, Trask, and Hainsey are scheduled to meet with Buccaneers media before practices begin.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp, and other news and analysis.

USATSI_15376331_168388329_lowres (1)
News

New Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

USATSI_15373836_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

26 Players Attending Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp

USATSI_13794224_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Confirm Eight Undrafted Free Agent Signings

USATSI_15543709_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Officially Sign Britt, Wilcox, Stuard

USATSI_15986699_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Easiest 2021 NFL Schedule According to ESPN

USATSI_15416412_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Four Thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

USATSI_15544892_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Full Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule Revealed

USATSI_15552085_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers Open as Touchdown Favorites Over Cowboys in Week 1