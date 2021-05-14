26 Players Attending Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp

Hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their 2021 rookie mini-camp, the team unveiled its list of 26 players who will be in attendance.

Of course, it included the Buccaneers' entire 2021 NFL Draft class as well as the eight undrafted free agents the team signed on Wednesday, but six "first-year" players and five veterans will also take part on a tryout basis.

You can find the entire list below. Bolded names indicate members of the Buccaneers' draft class, while those italicized are undrafted free agents, and players with an asterisk are either veterans trying out or are "first year" players that have been in the league for at least one year but are without an accrued season. The order of the list is based on jersey numbers for each player during the camp.

Jaelon Darden, wide receiver

Kyle Trask, quarterback

Amara Darboh, wide receiver*

Joe Tryon, edge rusher

Jose Borregales, kicker

Cameron Kinley, cornerback

Lawrence White, safety

Chris Wilcox, cornerback

Antonio Hamilton, cornerback*

Javon Hagan, safety*

Augie Contressa, safety

Curtis Riley, safety*

Elijah Ponder, outside linebacker

Troymaine Pope, running back*

Ladarius Hamilton, linebacker*

Grant Stuard, linebacker

K.J. Britt, linebacker

Nick Leverett, offensive lineman*

Sadarius Hutcherson, offensive guard

Calvin Ashley, offensive tackle

Robert Hainsey, offensive lineman

Kobe Smith, defensive tackle*

Donell Stanley, center*

Sam Renner, defensive lineman*

Jerell Adams, tight end*

T.J. Simmons Jr., wide receiver

Buccaneers rookie mini-camp begins today at approximately 1 P.M. Tryon, Trask, and Hainsey are scheduled to meet with Buccaneers media before practices begin.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp, and other news and analysis.