Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp: Photo Gallery from Day One

Here are photos from the first day of the Bucs rookie minicamp, including a first look at edge-rusher Joe Tryon and quarterback Kyle Trask in Tampa Bay.

It may only be the middle of May, but the 2021 NFL season might as well be underway Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said following the first day of rookie minicamp.

“It feels great to start. It feels like this season has just begun," Arians said. "Normally it starts with the draft, but it’s always fun to have the rookies come in and get the year kicked off."

While Tampa Bay seven new players in last month's NFL Draft, 26 players in total are attending the minicamp this weekend. The group of players is a mix of draft picks, both veteran and undrafted free agents, and other players trying out for the team.

"[The] guys came in really good shape and I cut it back a little bit. It’s a little hot for them," Arians said after the first day. "I’m really pleased with what we’ve seen so far, and it will be a really good weekend.”

RELATED: 26 Players Attending Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp

So what can they work on during a weekend-long minicamp with only 26 players in attendance? Arians explained it's all about learning the playbook.

“The biggest thing is throwing a lot of stuff at them, seeing who can retain it, who can come from a meeting to a walkthrough to a practice," Arians said. "The smart guys show up real quick. You find out how they learn. There are a lot of things you can find out, obviously some athletic ability, but not the physicality.”

AllBucs.com Deputy Editor Jason Beede attended day one of the Bucs' rookie minicamp on Friday and captured all of the action. Check out his photo gallery below to get a first look at the new Bucs, including quarterback Kyle Trask and wide receiver Jaelon Darden:

These key rookies are wearing the following jersey numbers as shown in the gallery: WR Jaelon Darden (1), OLB Joe Tryon (2), QB Kyle Trask (9), CB Chris Wilcox (29), LB Grant Stuard (48), LB K.J. Britt (52) and Robert Hainsey (70).