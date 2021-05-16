Buccaneers Adding Another Two Tryout Veterans From Mini-Camp

Tampa Bay is signing four veteran players who tried out for the team during rookie minicamp.

Photo credit: Zach Goodall, AllBucs.com

Shortly after the reported signings of cornerback Antonio Hamilton and tight end Jerell Adams, another two veteran tryout players reportedly agreed to join the Buccaneers after rookie minicamp.

Safety Curtis Riley and running back Troymaine Pope are signing with Tampa Bay as well, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Riley, 28, has spent time with six different NFL teams across his six-year career, appearing in 49 games and recording 131 tackles, two tackles for loss, five interceptions, eight defended passes, and a forced fumble. He most recently appeared in a combined six games for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings during the 2020 season.

Riley was one of several players that stood out to Bruce Arians during the mini-camp, the Buccaneers head coach said on Saturday. Riley is expected to compete with recently-signed safeties Javon Hagan and Raven Greene, along with undrafted free agents Lawrence White and Augie Contressa for a special teams role and the No. 4 safety spot throughout the preseason.

Pope, 27, has bounced around the league quite a bit but has only appeared in 24 games, tallying 37 carries for 140 yards and adding 11 receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Since going undrafted in 2016, Pope has had three stints with the Seattle Seahawks while also spending time with the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Chargers.

It's tough to envision a scenario where Pope makes the Buccaneers roster in 2021 as at least the top three running backs on Tampa Bay's depth chart, Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette, and Giovani Bernard, are seemingly locked into a role in the offense. Rising second-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is a favorite of Arians', as the head coach said in March that he believes Vaughn will have a "breakout year" with a true NFL offseason under his belt.