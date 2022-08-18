Buccaneers linebacker undergoes surgery for serious foot injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up short in their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. In the process, linebacker Cam Gill, running back Giovani Bernard, and linebacker Grant Stuard went down with injuries.

Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the media on Monday and announced that Gill suffered a Lisfranc injury. The team isn't sure when he'll be able to return just yet.

“It could be a little bit,” Bowles said. “It could be more.”

On Tuesday, Gill posted on social media that he underwent surgery.

"Surgery went good. Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. I'll be back!"

The Buccaneers are all too familiar with the uncertainty and discomfort a Lisfranc injury can bring. After all, star linebacker Lavonte David dealt with a similar ailment last season.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a lisfranc fracture is a broken foot. The exact timeline depends on the severity of the injury but most people need to wear a cast or boot for six to 12 weeks. It can take a year, or more, in some cases to return to intense exercise.

This is a disappointing development for the South Carolina native. Gill was a standout for the Buccaneers against the Dolphins. He had back to back tackles on the first drive of the game and recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack before leaving the contest due to the injury.

Gill signed with Tampa Bay after going undrafted in 2020. He recorded 0.5 sacks in the Super Bowl victory over Kansas City. A foot issue forced Gill to the sidelines last year at the end of training camp but he returned during the season to play in 13 games, recording 11 tackles and two sacks.

While his primary contributions to the team came on special teams in 2021, Gill is currently the backup to second-year outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. It would be in Tampa Bay's best interest for Gill to return swiftly but the franchise did ink veteran Carl Nassib to shore up depth in the meantime.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.



