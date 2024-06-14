Tampa Bay Buccaneers UDFA CB Garnering Praise in Offseason Workouts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few drafted rookies that could make an impact on the roster, but there's one player who the team picked up as an undrafted free agent that has been catching some buzz during offseason workouts.
Cornerback Tyrek Funderburk came to Tampa Bay from Appalachian State, where he played for one year after transfering from Richmond. He had four interceptions and eight pass deflections while there, and now, he's been showing out in rookie minicamp, OTAs and Bucs mandatory minicamp. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media all throughout Bucs mandatory minicamp, and he spoke highly of Funderburk all throughtout workouts.
“He’s very intelligent. He’s picking up the scheme very well," Bowles said. "We want to see him in pads, but he’s flashing enough to notice that you want to see him in pads.”
That wasn't the only praise Bowles gave him, however. When asked which players stood out to him the most in camp, he mentioned Funderburk as one of them.
"Funderburk comes up – he’s a guy that’s flashed out of pads," Bowles said. "Everybody else, you’re going to have to see."
Tampa Bay's cornerback depth took a hit when the team traded Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions, so Funderburk could have a good shot of making the roster if he continues to perform in training camp and in preseason. Obviously, it will be competitive, as he'll have to contend with other players and earn value on special teams, but he has a realistic shot based on comments surrounding his performances.
Training camp is set to start around late July, which is when coach Bowles and Bucs fans will be able to get a look at Funderburk in pads.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.