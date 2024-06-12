Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2024 Second Round Draft Pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now signed six of their seven draft picks.
The team announced on Wednesday that edge rusher Chris Braswell signed his contract with the Buccaneers, making him the latest player to do so. With Braswell's signing, the Buccaneers have just one more player to officially sign to a contract from their draft class — Duke center Graham Barton, who was the team's first-round pick.
READ MORE: Five Observations from Day 2 of Buccaneers 2024 Mandatory Minicamp
Player salaries and contract lengths for drafted players are determined by the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. As such, negotiations usually come down to the amount of guaranteed money in a contract and signing bonuses, which is what the team would have worked on with Braswell.
The Bucs drafted Braswell to improve their edge rush, and he's already shown some good progress in camp. He had eight sacks for the Alabama Crimson Tide last year despite not starting, and the team drafted him in the second round in hopes that he could contribute to the pass rush. He'll be competing with the likes of Anthony Nelson, Randy Gregory, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Markees Watts to get snaps in the pass rush rotation.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Edge Rusher Skips Mandatory Minicamp, Todd Bowles Disappointed
Todd Bowles was very complimentary of Braswell when asked about him on the first day of mandatory minicamp.
"He’s very tough, he’s very steady, he has a very strong lower body," Bowles said. "He has semblances of Yaya [Diaby] from last year, as far as raw strength. We’ll see when the pads come on how that translates, but I like what I see so far.”
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.