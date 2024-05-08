Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Reacts To Netflix's Tom Brady Roast
Plenty of people had their thoughts about Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady after it aired on Sunday night. The streaming network special likely drew in millions of viewers and was as down and dirty and raunchy as it could possibly get.
During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, one of Brady's former coaches and current Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles didn't quite react to the special — as he hasn't seen it yet — but did exclaim his fandom for one of the special guests along with acknowledging that he plans to watch here in the near future.
"I caught snippets of it. I'm a huge Nikki Glaser fan and I try to watch any roast that involves her. Unfortunately, I missed it that night. But I'm gonna catch up with it this weekend."
Bowles didn't have much to say obviously regarding Brady's roast, but Eisen also broke off to ask about the recent news that Brady never once addressed the team before a game on their way to the Super Bowl in 2020, which Bowles confirmed as such.
"That's very true. Tom is more of a leader out of the huddle, he ran the offense and he led the offense and there were guys who spoke but when Tom speaks before a game everybody's gonna listen because he's a man of few words in that category, he'd rather go by actions. But when Tom spoke everyone listened to a T and they followed the assignment."
You can see the entire clip between Eisen and Bowles HERE.
