Cardinals Secure Pick No. 3 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals finally know where they'll be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft: The third overall selection.

Heading into Sunday, the Cardinals could have drafted as high as pick No. 2 and as low as pick No. 6 depending on various outcomes.

Arizona could have possibly climbed up to the No. 2 pick but a loss from the Chicago Bears early in the day erased that possibility. Chicago leapfrogged the Houston Texans (who won in last-minute fashion) to grab the No. 1 pick. Houston currently sits at No. 2 now behind them.

Their 38-13 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday limited their ceiling to their previous position at No. 4, yet the combination of their loss + Chicago's loss+ Denver's win put them up a spot.

The question is not only who will be available for Arizona, but also who will be making the pick for the Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't expected to hang on to his job for much longer, and general manager Steve Keim stepped away earlier in the season for health-related reasons.

Despite the question marks within Arizona's front office, the Cardinals should have plenty of talented players at their disposal. Alabama's Will Anderson or Georgia's Jalen Carter are considered to be some of the top non-QB prospects in the draft.

The possibility of trading down to acquire extra draft capital also exists, too.

However the cookie crumbles, the Cardinals will be more than happy to deal with the No. 3 pick come late April.

Now, it's time to get to work.

