The Arizona Cardinals lose 38-13 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 and finish the season with a 4-13 record, along with an ongoing seven-game losing streak.

All eyes are now on a Cardinals offseason with immense uncertainty. What do the futures hold for the team's coaches, which include Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph? Signs are also pointing to general manager Steve Keim not returning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Regardless, there likely will be fixes made to a team that suffered a plethora of injuries and received underwhelming returns from their offense and defense. As a result, the Cardinals will pick with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to a Denver Broncos' 31-28 Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the Cardinals' three takeaways from their final game of the season.

Watt Gave Everything in Last Game of Career

Arizona didn't get the result they wanted on Sunday, but Watt had a final game that every NFL fan expected from the future Hall of Fame defensive end.

He also had three tackles for loss, two sacks, two QB hits and one pass defensed. He was a key part in the Cardinals' keeping a 21-13 deficit heading into halftime.

Entering Week 18, Watt had totaled 10.5 sacks, which was the most since the 2018 season (16). He also had 15 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, six passes defensed and a forced fumble.

With two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Watt exited the field for the last time in his career.

Watt, 33, is a timeless wonder and the Cardinals will have a tough time finding his replacement.

Green's Impressive Touchdown Grab

In the second play of the game, David Blough pitched it to Pharoh Cooper but then lateral passed back to Blough, who chucked a deep ball to A.J. Green, who caught the ball between two defenders, broke a tackle and then showed his vintage running abilities for a 77-yard touchdown.

Green had only 145 receiving yards entering Week 18. His 77-yard touchdown was the longest play of the season by 30 yards.

He also had a 18-yard reception in the third quarter.

The seven-time Pro Bowler will be a free agent in the offseason and will be 35 in 2023.

David Blough Might Not Be The Future

The Cardinals allowed 38 points to the 49ers as George Kittle caught two receptions for touchdowns and Elijah Mitchel ran it in for two touchdowns.

However, the Cardinals offense did not help the defensive side of the ball. Despite completing 14 of 18 passes, Blough threw two interceptions and had a sack-fumble in the second half. His three turnovers gave the 49ers the ball at the Cardinals 18, 34 and 28-yard lines.

Blough had to leave in the fourth quarter due to being evaluated for a concussion. McSorley came in and threw an interception on his ninth passing attempt.

Of course, Blough had to deal with a depleted offensive line and top that off, go against one of the best defenses in the league. But three turnovers won't cut it for Blough, who also only completed one pass for seven yards to Marquise Brown.

With Kyler Murray (knee) questionable to start the 2023 season, the Cardinals will have to eventually find a quarterback next year.

It doesn't appear that Blough will be a part of the team's plans moving forward.

