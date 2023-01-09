Kliff Kingsbury Hopes Disaster Season Was Blessing in Disguise

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, perhaps speaking after a game for the final time, said he hopes to learn from this season.

The scenes after the Arizona Cardinals' season finale loss to the San Francisco 49ers felt like more of a sigh of relief than anything else.

Future Hall of Fame defensive end J.J. Watt got a proper send-off before the game officially was over, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd in Santa Clara that drew emotion from everybody including Watt himself.

Don't let Watt's final moments on the field mask anything that's transpired over the last few months. The Cardinals are a football team with plenty of trouble, beginning with the man running the show.

The rumors swirling around head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his job security have increased with each loss towards the end of the year.

Normally coaches one year into a contract extension would be able to last to a second season, yet Kingsbury's body of work in 2022 has left much to be desired.

He's fielded questions from reporters about his status heading into next season and has chalked any personal input to the beat of "trying to focus on winning games", as he should.

Yet even after the 38-13 loss to San Francisco, Kingsbury kept the blinders on.

"Like I said earlier in the week, it's been all about trying to win this game. Each and every week that's been the talk and that's where it's at right now," he said following the loss.

"We have post-season meetings every Monday since I've been here just to talk, wrap up the season. Where we're at, where we're heading and things of that nature. So I'm sure tomorrow, just like every year, we'll get together."

For what it's worth, Kingsbury is scheduled to meet with reporters Monday afternoon. Player interviews will be held earlier in the morning.

"I like some of these young core players. There's no doubt. There's a good nucleus of young players that are ascending … but there's a lot of areas that we have to improve upon," Kingsbury said before adding, "And that was one of those seasons that there's no hiding from where it was at and areas that were revealed that we have to get better at.

"Sometimes that can be a blessing in disguise if you're able to take those signs and improve moving forward."

The Cardinals ended the regular season with a 4-13 record. Arizona will have to wait until next season to rectify a seven-game losing streak

"As a coach, you learn along the way each and every step, I think there's things that I'll take from this and be a better coach moving forward. But you have to go through a season like this to try and make those changes moving forward," Kingsbury said.

"I'm focused right now just on these players and enjoying the time I have left with them - tonight and tomorrow morning when we meet. Any of that other stuff will take care of itself later on."

Time will tell if "any of that other stuff" happens.

