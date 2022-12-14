Cardinals Enter Week 15 as Slight Underdogs to Broncos

With both squads struggling this season, the Arizona Cardinals are 2.5-point underdogs to the Denver Broncos on SI Sportsbook.

For a fifth consecutive week, the Arizona Cardinals are underdogs in the eyes of oddsmakers.

After losing to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, the Cardinals now pack their bags and travel to take on the Denver Broncos as +2.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook.

Arizona has only been favored in three games this season, covering and winning outright just once which came in their Thursday Night Football victory over New Orleans.

Should the line remain under 3.5, it would be the fourth instance in the last five weeks where Arizona's spread was held to under four points.

Oddsmakers appear to still be confident the Cardinals can keep things within a field goal even after the loss of Kyler Murray. Arizona is an even 5-5 as betting underdogs this year ATS.

Despite losing to Kansas City and Baltimore the previous two weeks, Denver has covered the spread in their previous two games. The Broncos are currently 0-5 ATS as favorites and are just 2-4 at home.

Russell Wilson and company are an even 1-1 against the NFC West this year, battling the Seahawks and 49ers in the first three weeks of play. The Cardinals are 2-1 against the AFC West.

How different will things look with McCoy under center? Both offenses enter Week 15 struggling in their own ways, and the point total reflects that. The total of 36 is the lowest for Arizona all season and just their second spread under 40, their last coming with McCoy at the helm in their road victory over Los Angeles.

This will be Denver's fourth over/under behind the 40 mark. All three times prior the over didn't hit.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Colt McCoy Takes Ownership of Cardinals' Offensive Struggles

DeAndre Hopkins Discusses Fumble

Report: Cardinals Signing Carson Strong to Practice Squad

MRI Confirms Kyler Murray Tore His ACL

Cardinals Fall in Basement of NFL Power Rankings