The Arizona Cardinals' worst fear has come true, as Kyler Murray reportedly did indeed tear his ACL.

The Arizona Cardinals' fears have turned into reality.

Quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a serious knee injury just moments into the team's opening drive. Initial fears, due to the injury stemming from an awkward plant and no contact, were that they lost Murray for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Eventually being carted off, Murray wouldn't return, and speculation only grew on how serious the injury was.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport offered this:

"As soon as you saw Kyler Murray go down with a non-contact knee injury, everyone's fears went to the same place and that is in fact the case. The belief is that Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL, which if confirmed by the MRI that he has had already this morning, would end his season ... For Arizona just a crushing blow if the MRI does confirm what we are expecting that Kyler Murray's season is over."

Kyle Odegard also reported Murray suffered a torn ACL as well:

With just four games left in the season, Murray appears to be out of action for not only the end of 2022 but also potentially the beginning of next year as well.

The Cardinals have yet to confirm Murray tore his ACL but Kliff Kingsbury is scheduled to speak with reporters later today.

UPDATE: Rapoport confirms the MRI says Murray tore his ACL.

