Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins spoke with reporters after the loss on Monday Night Football after his fumble led to a Patriots touchdown. He also gave sympathies for QB Kyler Murray, who ultimately suffered a torn ACL early in the game.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins continues to show why he's one of the best at his position on a weekly basis, even if the Cardinals aren't exactly a winning organization this season.

Rarely does Hopkins make a costly mistake, yet things continued to turn from bad to worse on Monday night after he was stripped of the ball, fumbling and ultimately watching Patriots defenders run into the end zone to celebrate a scoop-and-score to give New England the lead.

“It’s tough, obviously. The fumble hurt us more than anything and I take responsibility for it, for that. I think that’s where everything went downhill when they (The Patriots) got the momentum. It just seemed like it kept coming, so it’s on me. I take full responsibility," said Hopkins.

"I try to be perfect so for me I let myself down today. I let coach down, I let the guys down. I haven’t fumbled all year so it’s definitely a reminder of protecting the ball.”

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Report: Cardinals Signing Carson Strong to Practice Squad

MRI Confirms Kyler Murray Tore His ACL

Cardinals Fall in Basement of NFL Power Rankings

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' MNF Loss vs. New England

Kliff Kingsbury Offers Statement on Passing of Mike Leach