Report: Cardinals Signing Carson Strong to Practice Squad

After the Arizona Cardinals saw Kyler Murray go down with a torn ACL, the team has reportedly signed Carson Strong to their practice squad.

When Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray went down with a torn ACL, his season was effectively over. Just four games remain on the schedule for Arizona, yet Murray's rehab and recovery looks to extend into the beginning stages of next season as well.

Yet the Cardinals are still juggling the four-game slate to finish the regular season, and some extra quarterback help is on the way.

MFL Media' Mike Garafolo reports the Cardinals are signing Carson Strong to their practice squad. Strong previously worked out for Arizona last week.

Colt McCoy finished the game for Murray while third-string passer Trace McSorley was inactive.

Strong, a 6-foot-3 passer out of Nevada, previously went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in August.

Arizona goes on the road to take on the Denver Broncos this week.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

MRI Confirms Kyler Murray Tore His ACL

Cardinals Fall in Basement of NFL Power Rankings

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' MNF Loss vs. New England

Kliff Kingsbury Offers Statement on Passing of Mike Leach