ESPN FPI Gives Vikings Advantage Over Cardinals

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Cardinals a mere 40.6% chance to win on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals are on the road for Week 8's meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, and many metrics believe they'll walk away empty handed. 

The Cardinals are +3.5 dogs on SI Sportsbook, and ESPN's Football Power Index doesn't give them a better fate. 

Arizona has just a 40.6% chance to win on Sunday, according to their matchup predictor. The Vikings have the advantage after being given a 58.9% to win, with 0.5% reserved for a tie. 

Cardinals Vikings FPI

The Cardinals have already ruled five players out: James Conner (ribs), Max Garcia (shoulder), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring). 

D.J. Humphries (back), Byron Murphy Jr. (back), Matt Prater (hip) and Darrel Williams (knee) are all questionable as well. 

The Vikings have one four games in a row after their only loss to the season, which came in Week 2 against the still undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. 

Each of those four consecutive victories have come by one possession, winning by margins of 4, 3, 7 and 8 points, respectively. 

The Cardinals are in search of their first string of back-to-back wins all season, and hope to ride the momentum of their first home win in nearly a calendar year. 

