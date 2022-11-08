Cardinals Fall Throughout Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals have now lost four out of five games, and the panic button has indeed been smashed with a 3-6 record.

The season is not quite over just yet, but the most recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks puts the team in a position where every game moving forward feels like a must-win.

That's not an ideal spot to be in halfway through the season.

The Cardinals are now three games behind Seattle for the division lead (having been swept by the Seahawks) and now will battle the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in back-to-back weeks.

Another tough test awaits Arizona, and if their recent placement in power rankings across the web mean anything, they might be in for another rough time these next two weeks.

"New Sunday, same results for the Cardinals. Arizona looked flat and uninspired in an important divisional game, piling up 11 penalties and three fumbles in a 31-21 loss at home. Kyler Murray managed just 5.0 yards per attempt while the Arizona defense was unable to hold a second-half lead after Zaven Collins’ acrobatic pick-six put the home team ahead midway through the third quarter:

"On the positive side, Arizona now leads the NFL with five defensive touchdowns! The Cards also scored a touchdown in the first quarter for the first time this season. On November 6th. Let’s just move on."

"The Arizona Cardinals started each of the last two seasons red-hot, only to falter down the stretch. In 2022, they appear to have decided to get a head start on faltering.

"The Cardinals finally scored an opening-drive touchdown Sunday against the Seahawks, but the rest of the game was more of just the same. Poor offensive execution. Lapses on defense. A dozen penalties. Multiple drops. Bad snaps. Far too many unforced errors.

"After the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that he has grown tired of continually watching the Cardinals be their own worst enemy ...

"And as the losses keep piling up, speculation is growing that Kingsbury's days are numbered, protestations to the contrary notwithstanding."

"Non-QB MVP: There isn't one

"Besides Kyler Murray, who has carried this team the entire season but is disqualified because he is a quarterback, no other Cardinal has stepped up enough or been healthy through the first nine games to be considered for the non-QB team MVP.

"A few players have stood out, including wide receiver Marquise Brown (but he is hurt), running back James Conner (but he is hurt) and wideout DeAndre Hopkins (but he has played in just three contests since returning from a six-game suspension). Tight end Zach Ertz has been the only consistent player on the offense to contribute, but he isn't being utilized enough."

The Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams this Sunday.

