Things have gone from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals.

After dropping to a 3-6 record, the Cardinals now face the reality of missing the postseason despite possessing a promising roster.

It was Arizona's defense that propelled them in recent weeks, giving the Cardinals a chance when the offense couldn't muster enough. They've had five return touchdowns thus far.

Part of their success has been the steady play of safety Budda Baker, considered to be one of the best at his position. He and Jalen Thompson form give the Cardinals one of the more formidable safety combinations in the league.

That duo will be broken up for a few weeks.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday evening Baker suffered a high-ankle sprain. The hope is for him to return in two or three weeks "based off severity" according to Rapoport.

The timing couldn't be worse, as the Cardinals are set to play NFC West opponents in the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming weeks. Losses in either contest would effectively put the nail in the coffin of their postseason hopes.

Baker has played in every game this season, amassing 71 total tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Making the All-Pro team three times in his career, Baker has been a constant presence for Arizona's defense. Only Byron Murphy and Thompson have played more snaps on the defensive side of the ball this season, as Baker has played in 98.99% of plays according to Pro Football Reference.

When the injury occured is unclear, as Baker played nearly every snap in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Chris Banjo is likely to replace Baker.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Zaven Collins: We're Tired of Losing

Reviewing Cardinals' Snap Counts vs. Seahawks

Report: Kingsbury Isn't Going Anywhere

Rhule, Reich Gone: Is Kingsbury Next?