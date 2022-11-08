Former Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Labeled as Massive Bust Thus Far

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Arizona Cardinals heading into the regular season was their ability to rush the passer.

Names such as Markus Golden and J.J. Watt still resided in the front seven, but the decision to let Chandler Jones walk in free agency was a move some felt would be a mistake with just Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje in that slot.

After trading their first-round pick for Marquise Brown and taking tight end Trey McBride with their second-round pick, Cardinals fans were ready to throw in the towel.

General manager Steve Keim finally addressed the position by drafting Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders in the third round, but little solace was taken by that point.

Jones, wanted a major payday, and it was the Las Vegas Raiders who settled that by signing him to a three-year deal worth up to $51 million ($32 million guaranteed). In terms of value, only six more free agents last year signed more lucrative deals.

Joining a defense that already featured Maxx Crosby in the front seven, many had thought Jones would have had a profound impact in Sin City.

As it turns out, that hasn't been the case.

The Raiders are 2-6 on the season, having disappointed to epic proportions which includes a 20-point comeback from the Cardinals earlier in the season. Jones, who has played in each game, has tallied just 17 total tackles and half of a sack.

Bleacher Report listed him as one of the biggest busts, placing both him and the Raiders into one:

Bleacher Report Labels Chandler Jones as Massive Bust Thus Far

"We have another combo platter here. Like the Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders have failed to meet expectations. A playoff team in 2021, Las Vegas was largely expected to be better after adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones in the offseason ...

"Jones has been one of the league's biggest individual busts of 2022. Las Vegas inked him to a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency, and that money was supposed to buy a pass rush capable of containing quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Wilson this season.

"The Raiders' pass rush is still underwhelming, and Jones has flat-out disappointed. After nine weeks, he has logged a mere half-sack. The defense had just nine sacks as a unit while ranking 25th in both yards and points allowed entering into Week 9," said B/R.

The Cardinals have tallied just 16 sacks in nine games, placing them in the bottom half of the league in that department.

However, Jones has been largely unimpactful during his time in his new home, and the decision to not pay him looks better with each passing week.

