Frustration Mounting for Cardinals After Vikings Loss

It wasn't supposed to be like this for the Arizona Cardinals.

Even after a slow start out of the gates, the Cardinals had managed to overcome plenty of adversity to give themselves a shot at being 4-4 through eight weeks of play.

That would've been an absolute win moving forward, yet the Cardinals failed to mount another comeback in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

It was the first time quarterback Kyler Murray threw two interceptions all season, while also ending that streak that dates back 12 regular season games.

The first was a ball Murray tried to force downfield, in double coverage, as pressure was closing in on him.

The second was a simple miscommunication with tight end Zach Ertz.

"The first one, shouldn't have even let it go. Got hit. My second one, just me and Zach (Ertz) not on the same page with what's going on," Murray said following the game.

"We've just got to be better offensively. Defensively we felt like they did enough. We were in the game. Everybody on the team knows we were in the game. Just got to be better. It's a good team. We know they're going to capitalize on those mistakes, and that's what they did."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury echoed that sentiment after the game.

"Guys are working hard, playing hard. Just when you continue in critical situations to make mistakes. Coaches are working on it. Keep working hard. Proud of the effort. Guys are playing hard and playing to win. Attitude's been great. It's just frustrating when mistakes continue to happen ... It's been that way all season, I think, whether it's penalties, crucial situations, turnovers, things of that nature. Like I said, effort has been outstanding, just not clean enough in any phase to get it done. We've just got to keep working at it."

Arizona converted just 4-of-11 on third down and had ten penalties accepted against them.

Defensively, the Cardinals were able to find their footing and step up, but it was too little too late.

We got to stop making mistakes to hurt ourselves," J.J. Watt said following the game.

"We got to execute what we are supposed to execute. We got to play the way we are supposed to play. We can’t put ourselves in difficult situations. You get beat, then you get beat. We can’t put ourselves in situations where we are beating ourselves."

Time is running out for the Cardinals to keep looking forward. Errors have to be corrected. Mistakes must be fixed before it's too late for them.

