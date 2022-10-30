Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Vikings in Action-Packed Game

The Arizona Cardinals fell to 3-5 after a tight loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which they had multiple chances to either take the lead or tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Here's how the action unfolded in Minnesota:

First Quarter

The Cardinals deferred the toss and gave Kirk Cousins and company the ball to begin play.

That would ultimately be a mistake, as Minnesota would on a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown run from Cousins. Cousins previously only rushed the ball nine times heading into Week 8, but rushed three times on the opening drive alone.

That was the fifth opening drive touchdown allowed by the Cardinals defense, the most in the NFL.

VIkings 7, Cardinals 0

The Cardinals were able to utilize receivers Rondale Moore and DeAndre Hopkins on their opening drive, but it was ultimately A.J. Green the team targeted in the red zone before settling for a field goal.

It was former Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson who batted away the ball from Green to force a 44-yard field goal from Matt Prater, which would get the Cardinals on board early as well.

The Cardinals have now gone 13 games without an opening drive touchdown on offense, the longest such streak in the league.

Vikings 7, Cardinals 3

The Vikings again found success in moving the football, eventually getting down to the Arizona 36-yard line after a 30-yard rush from Dalvin Cook.

However, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Vikings OL Garrett Bradbury would move them out of field goal range.

This would eventually prove to be costly, as the Cardinals defense would force a fourth-and-two situation for Minnesota at the AZ 38. A deep pass to Adam Thielen would ultimately be incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Arizona wouldn't do much with their newfound opportunity, as Murray would be sacked for an eight-yard loss to force a punt as the first quarter came to an end.

Second Quarter

Minnesota suffered a small scare, as Thielen went down with an apparent lower body injury early in the quarter, limped to medical blue tent before quickly returning.

The Vikings would complete a nine-play, 83-yard drive capped off by a one-yard reception from Johnny Mundt, the first of his career.

Vikings 14, Cardinals 3

After exchanging punts, the Cardinals would take over with 3:39 left and down by two scores.

Arizona would slowly but surely march their way down the field on a 10-play. 72-yard drive that was capped off by a one-handed TD grab by Hopkins. He was responsible for 35 yards on that drive.

Vikings 14, Cardinals 10

With just 47 seconds left, Minnesota would eventually put Greg Joseph in position to kick a potential 56-yard field goal, but the kick was blocked as the half came to a close.

Third Quarter

The Cardinals received the ball hoping to take their first lead of the game, but back to back holding calls on rookie TE Tray McBride stalled any momentum Arizona wanted to get going and forced a punt on the first drive of the second half.

Arizona would eventually take the lead on their next possession, accruing 42 yards via Hopkins before Zach Ertz eventually found the end zone on an impressive individual effort.

Cardinals 17, Vikings 14

Just when Arizona believed they captured momentum, Minnesota swiped it right back.

Another long drive would ensue for the Vikings, with back-up running back Alexander Mattison finding paydirt to regain the lead for Minnesota.

Vikings 21, Cardinals 17

On the very next drive, Murray would try to push the ball downfield but would sail it, perfectly landing in the open arms of Harrison Smith.

It wouldn't take long for Minnesota to extend their lead as Dalvin Cook entered the end zone just 90 seconds later.

Vikings 28, Cardinals 17

Rondale Moore would finally awaken in the third quarter, as the Cardinals looked to utilize his speed vertically rather than horizontally.

That paid quick dividends, as Moore would gain 65 total receiving yards on the ensuing drive to again draw Arizona within one score. 38 of those yards came on his catch-and-run for a touchdown.

A failed two-point conversion would keep Arizona's deficit at five.

That was the third touchdown scored in 3:24 of game time.

Vikings 28, Cardinals 23

Despite 1:06 left in the third quarter, chaos continued to ensue as Isaiah Simmons would strip-sack Cousins to give the Cardinals the ball back in Minnesota territory.

Fourth Quarter

The Cardinals again would get in their own way, as center Billy Price would surprise Murray with an early snap on third down at the MIN 11, wiping away any shot of taking the lead and forcing Kingsbury to settle for another field goal from Prater.

VIkings 28, Cardinals 26

The Cardinals believed they forced a crucial punt on the next drive, yet a Greg Dortch bobbled fielded punt gave the Vikings the ball right back at the AZ 25.

That was all Minnesota needed, as KJ Osborn would connect with Cousins on a five-yard score despite good coverage from Jalen Thompson.

Joseph would miss his third extra point of the season, leaving the game still decided by one score with under ten minutes remaining.

VIkings 34, Cardinals 28

The events would only continue to pile up in this contest, as a miscommunication between Murray and Ertz lead to another interception.

A Vikings score would have made it a two possession game with under seven minutes left, yet J.J. Watt again came to the rescue for his second sack of the day, which forced a Minnesota punt.

Taking over with 4:31 remaining, the Cardinals were again faced with a third-down, which initially was stopped by Patrick Peterson before a pass interference call extended the drive.

A rare drop from Hopkins (which would have put the Cardinals deep in Minnesota territory) set up a fourth-and-four, which resulted in a short pass to Eno Benjamin, who was stopped just inches short of the first-down marker by former Arizona LB Jordan Hicks.

The Vikings were unable to convert a first down, as Simmons made another big play by stopping Cook in the open field on third down to force a punt and give the Cardinals one more shot at tying the game.

A last-ditch effort from Murray and company would ultimately fall short, giving the Vikings their fifth straight win.

