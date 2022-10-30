Patrick Peterson Trolls Kyler Murray During Win vs. Cardinals

The whole schtick around Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and his love for video games has now been upped to NFL opponents mocking him on the field.

During Arizona's 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Murray was intercepted late in the third quarter, which prompted the typical end zone party by defensive players and anybody else who cares to join.

After a few dolphin jumps and poses for the camera, Patrick Peterson jumped to the front and appeared to be holding a controller.

Murray, a known gamer and part of the FaZe gaming team, has been the subject of numerous jokes and stabs when the newest Call of Duty dropped.

Pelissero also dropped another interesting wrinkle: Somebody in the Cardinals' organization was printing emails from fans saying he couldn't tackle and how he was washed up were found at his locker.

Needless to say, for a few reasons, Peterson was looking forward to this matchup.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Five Takeaways From Cardinals-VIkings

Familiar Faces Help Seal Fate in Cardinals Loss

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Vikings in Action-Packed Game

J.J. Watt Honors Newborn Child With Sack Celebration

DeAndre Hopkins Makes Ridiculous One-Handed TD Snag

Kyler Murray Reaches 100 TD Milestone

DeAndre Hopkins Reached 800 Career Receptions