Skip to main content

Patrick Peterson Trolls Kyler Murray During Win vs. Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was the subject of a video game themed celebration from the Minnesota Vikings.

The whole schtick around Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and his love for video games has now been upped to NFL opponents mocking him on the field.

During Arizona's 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Murray was intercepted late in the third quarter, which prompted the typical end zone party by defensive players and anybody else who cares to join. 

After a few dolphin jumps and poses for the camera, Patrick Peterson jumped to the front and appeared to be holding a controller. 

Murray, a known gamer and part of the FaZe gaming team, has been the subject of numerous jokes and stabs when the newest Call of Duty dropped. 

Pelissero also dropped another interesting wrinkle: Somebody in the Cardinals' organization was printing emails from fans saying he couldn't tackle and how he was washed up were found at his locker. 

Needless to say, for a few reasons, Peterson was looking forward to this matchup.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Five Takeaways From Cardinals-VIkings

Familiar Faces Help Seal Fate in Cardinals Loss

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Vikings in Action-Packed Game

J.J. Watt Honors Newborn Child With Sack Celebration

DeAndre Hopkins Makes Ridiculous One-Handed TD Snag

Kyler Murray Reaches 100 TD Milestone

DeAndre Hopkins Reached 800 Career Receptions

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Five Takeaways From Cardinals' 34-26 Loss to Vikings

By Ryan Sanudo
Patrick Peterson
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Familiar Faces Emerge When Needed vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Kirk Cousins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Vikings in Action-Packed Game

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Honors Newborn Son After Sack

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Makes Ridiculous One-Handed TD Grab

By Donnie Druin
Kyler
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Hits Career TD Milestone vs. Vikings

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Hits Receiving Milestone vs. Vikings

By Donnie Druin
Jefferson Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Michael Irvin Gives Bold Prediction for Justin Jefferson, DeAndre Hopkins

By Donnie Druin