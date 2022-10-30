Familiar Faces Emerge When Needed vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals fell victim to another loss, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in 34-26 fashion.

It was a game that featured plenty of ups and downs from both teams, but ultimately the Vikings were able to emerge on top.

The Cardinals now fall to 3-5 on the year, and their most recent loss comes as a culmination of different reasons.

Football is a team sport, as no one individual will determine the outcome of an entire game.

However, two individuals definitely did their part for the Vikings, both of which once donned Cardinal red.

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson found the fountain of youth against his former team on Sunday. When the 32-year-old said earlier in the week he was going to get two interceptions against his former team, plenty of people laughed.

Peterson didn't finish with any turnovers, but he played lights out when it mattered most. He had four tackles and three passes defensed, the only play on either team with multiple deflections.

The first came on Arizona's opening drive when Kyler Murray targeted A.J. Green down the right corner of the end zone. Peterson made a great play on the ball to force an early field goal.

Peterson, from start to finish, was a nuisance in more than one way.

Fellow defensive teammate Jordan Hicks had six tackles on the day, which would have tied for second on Arizona with Jalen Thompson.

Hicks was fairly quiet for most of the game, but his fourth-and-short stop on Eno Benjamin might have bee a game-saver for the Vikings.

Neither player played extraordinary with a superhero cape today, yet both rose to the occasion when Minnesota needed it in different ways.

After the game, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury touched on the extra juice those situations provide.

"Yeah, I mean he's [Patrick Peterson] a guy that everybody has a ton of respect for. Same with Jordan Hicks, and was great teammates and great players for this organization. So anytime you go against your old team there's gonna be that competitive fire."

The Cardinals see another blemish on their record, and it stings just a bit more knowing two former players helped seal their fate.

