Cardinals Gameday: One Final Chance at Home

The Arizona Cardinals will play their final game of the 2022 season at State Farm Stadium this week, leaving one last opportunity for fans to walk away with a win.

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to leave the roof open for today's meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium, so perhaps the weather outside isn't frightful for their Christmas Day meeting.

However, the Cardinals have won just one game at home this season, and overall have given fans very little to cheer for this year. For lack of better term, it's been a mess since the beginning.

Kyler Murray? Done for the year. Playoff hopes? Down the drain. Injuries have persevered nearly every week and the team has suffered as a result.

Fans may have gotten some early presents in the potential departure of Steve Keim (though his health is very important and we hope he is very okay) and rumors have Kliff Kingsbury doing the same have now spread.

That's for the future. For now, fans simply would be okay with one good performance at home tonight.

Sure, the Buccaneers are led by the greatest of all time in Tom Brady, fielding weapons such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette to help him. Defensively, Tampa Bay excels at stopping the run and could force third-string quarterback Trace McSorley to carry his team to a win.

Yet we've seen plenty of Christmas miracles across the league, as there's just something special about the holidays that can things just a bit funkier than usual.

Brady has long dominated the NFL, but hasn't seen the Cardinals very much. In fact, Arizona is 1-1 against Brady and would become the only team to have a winning record against him if they were to win on Sunday Night Football.

It's not as if the Buccaneers have been this freight train of a squad to play, either. They're currently 6-8 but still somehow first in the NFC North after losing their last three-of-four games.

The cards (pun intended) seem to be stacked against Arizona as tonight approaches. This will be the last time fans will flock to State Farm Stadium this season, with hope of a different team taking the field in 2023.

We'll see exactly how much change occurs, but hope - even if it's just a flash in the pan - would be appreciated by fans who haven't seen very much winning this season.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Bold Predictions vs. Buccaneers

Three Prop Bets to Take for Cardinals-Buccaneers

Cardinals Heavy Underdogs to Buccaneers

Byron Murphy Jr. Heads to IR; Season Over