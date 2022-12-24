Three Prop Bets to Take for Cardinals-Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. If you're looking for one last present, these three prop bets might just do the trick.

Covers.com Says Take Rachaad White Rushing Total

Josh Inglis: "The Rachaad White markets have hit a peak — even in a good matchup as a 7.5-point favorite. Leonard Fournette is back to full health and took 43 of the snaps last week compared to White’s 29. Lenny also gained six more yards on one less carry than the rookie, who is averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt over his last three games.

"Combined with the Buccaneers passing the ball at 70% over their last three contests and being unable to run all season, I’m steering away from White’s rushing markets.

"White’s carry total sits at 12.5, which is a number I’m comfortable fading as the rookie loses snaps. Meanwhile, Fournette is gaining 4.42 yards per carry since coming back from injury.

"Tampa is just running the ball just 22.1 times per game on the season (the lowest rate in football), and although it might be close, the chances of this going way over are so low with the teams’ play-calling tendencies.

"Rachaad White Prop: Under 12.5 rushing attempts (-110)"

FanDuel Likes Trace McSorley's Under

Larry Rupp: "Arizona will be forced to turn to a third different starting quarterback in 2022 thanks to injuries suffered by Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy. Trace McSorley will draw his first career start on Sunday night against a Tampa Bay secondary that has been frustrating opposing QBs all season long.

"The Buccaneers have posted the 10th-best pass defense DVOA rating in the NFL and are tied for the fourth-fewest passing yards allowed per game mark (194.5). They have already held players like Joe Burrow (200 yards), Matthew Stafford (165) and Marcus Mariota (147) to passing totals far below their season averages. Don't expect a big day from the inexperienced 27-year-old averaging 5.7 yards per attempt this season.

"Trace McSorley - Passing Yards: Under 186.5 (-114)"

Oddschecker Chooses Cameron Brate First TD Scorer

Tom Viera: "Tampa has a friendly implied team total of 24 points, and the Cardinals have allowed at least 24 points in their last four games. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set up for a dominant showing on Sunday night. Brady threw 3 touchdown passes last week, and I think he's a lock to do it again this Sunday.

"I'm firing on each of the Bucs tight ends because I think one of them will score and guarantee us profit. Otton had become the favorite pass catcher while Brate was injured, but over the last couple of weeks, Brate has nearly run the same number of routes as Otton. It's no secret the Cardinals have allowed the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns to tight ends this season. I'm locking both big fellas! I think riding Brady and the Bucs will deliver plenty of presents on Christmas night and have us closing the holiday with a BANG!"

