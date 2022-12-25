Three Bold Predictions for Cardinals-Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Here's three bold predictions on what transpires on the day.

The Arizona Cardinals intend on finishing the remaining three-game stretch of the regular season strong.

We'll see if that actually transpires.

Arizona's tumultuous 4-10 start has landed nearly everybody in hot water, as it feels like even Big Red has to wonder if his job is safe heading into next season.

Up next are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady and still very much wanting to make the postseason as NFC South winners despite currently being 6-8.

Tampa Bay enters Sunday having lost their previous three-of-four games but are still touchdown favorites over Arizona on SI Sportsbook.

The Cardinals have lost four in a row, and would love to stop the bleeding at some point. Will that happen?

Three bold predictions for Christmas:

1. Tom Brady Throws for Three TDs, No Picks

This doesn't feel like it should be a bold prediction if you've watched Tom Brady since basically the dawn of the internet age, but Brady has thrown for three touchdowns in just two games this season: Last week vs. Cincinnati and Week 4 vs. Kansas City.

The loss against the Chiefs was the only game this year where threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sunday at State Farm Stadium could be a repeat performance.

Byron Murphy was just placed on Injured Reserve and is done for the year. Antonio Hamilton practiced once this week and is questionable. While Marco Wilson seems ready to go, Arizona's secondary might not be able to handle Brady, who has thrown for multiple scores in their last four-of-five games.

Can the GOAT make some noise on Christmas? The dominoes have certainly fallen his way. We'll see what Byron Leftwich and company can create.

2. Cardinals Held to Under 14 Points or Less

The Cardinals, after Kyler Murray went down for the season, were blessed with the presence of veteran passer Colt McCoy.

Now, Arizona is down to Trace McSorley leading the way, and if Sunday vs. Denver is any indication on how Christmas Day may go, the Cardinals are in trouble.

McSorley is mobile but also carries an insanely high risk of turning the ball over. There's a hope a full week of practice as the starter can help better prepare the Penn State product.

Yet his flaws shine more than his weaknesses, and with Tampa having one of the best run defenses in the league, this game feels as if the Buccaneers will force Arizona to turn one dimensional and abandon the run.

That's not good news for an offense, already missing plenty of bodies, that is down to their third string quarterback.

3. J.J. Watt Gets Home Not One, Not Two, But Three Times

The Buccaneers do a great job of both protecting Brady and scheming for the ball to be out of his hands quickly. He's currently tied for 26th in sacks with just 19 times where he's been brought down thus far.

Yet when a pass-rusher is hot, he's hot. When that guy is J.J. Watt, all bets are off.

Recent trends would suggest otherwise: Watt hasn't pieced together consecutive games with sacks since the first two weeks of the season.

Yet on a holiday, under the bright lights of primetime football with nothing to lose in what just might be his last appearance at State Farm Stadium, Watt is very capable of putting on a show.

You can question plenty of people's efforts and intentions now that Arizona is sealed out of the playoffs. You can't do the same for Watt, who is sure to bring is very best every time he's on the field.

