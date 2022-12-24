Cardinals Place Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals, in a mix of roster moves ahead of their Christmas Day meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, placed CB Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve.

The Arizona Cardinals have been banged up all season. With just three weeks left, the team was hoping to make the most of their closing window of opportunity and regain health.

That didn't quite happen.

The Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 16 Christmas Day matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the most notable being the placement of Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve.

Murphy, who hasn't played since Week 9 with a back injury, will now be shut down for the season.

Antonio Hamilton is questionable but Marco Wilson was taken off the injury report and will play vs. Tampa Bay.

Murphy is set to hit free agency after a tremendous start to the year after limiting some of the best receivers (Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, DK Metcalf) to minimal damage in the early parts of the season.

Last week, he was one of three starting corners out for Arizona. He now becomes the ninth Cardinals starter to hit IR and fifteenth overall.

Other moves announced by the team:

- Signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the active roster from the practice squad

– Elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and cornerback Nate Hairston to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to game time tomorrow.

