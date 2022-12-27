Cardinals Had 82.6% Win Probability in Fourth Quarter to Beat Bucs

The Arizona Cardinals squandered quite the opportunity in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Arizona Cardinals are quite the football team.

Of course, their 4-11 record reveals the sarcastic tone in the statement, as the Cardinals continue to find different ways to lose games. Week 16's 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their fifth in a row, provided some extra holiday pizzazz.

The Cardinals held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before eventually evaporating and crumbling under the late-game pressure.

Even with Trace McSorley at quarterback, Arizona found themselves in superb position to walk away as winners. According to ESPN's win probability, the Cardinals got up to as high as an 82.6% chance to win in the final quarter of play.

Arizona did manage to overcome quite the deficit of their own, as Tampa Bay fumbled their own 81.1% win probability in the first quarter.

Tied at 6-6, the Buccaneers went into the locker room with roughly 60% odds to win.

Arizona eventually pulled forward with a 55.9% probability in the final moments of the third quarter. Building a 16-6 lead, the Cardinals had an 82.6% probability with 8:11 remaining.

From there, things dwindled. Even after the game was tied in the late stages of regulation, Arizona still held a slim edge over the Buccaneers before Tampa Bay took possession of the ball with under eight minutes to play, eventually marching down the field and kicking a game-winning field goal.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Marco Wilson Thrilled With Picking Tom Brady Off Twice

Watch: J.J. Watt's Final Moments at State Farm Stadium

NFL World Showers J.J. Watt With Love After Retirement Announcement