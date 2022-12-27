Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt took some time to soak in what was the final scenes of him at State Farm Stadium before the world learned of his retirement days later.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announced earlier this morning he had played his final home game of his career, leaving just two games left before he hangs his cleats up for good.

Watt has a decorated career that will surely see his legacy cemented into football immortality when the Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes him down the road. All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year honors are just some of the accomplishments Watt has added to his resume.

This season, at 33-years-old, Watt has played some of his best football in recent memory. His 33 tackles and 9.5 sacks are the most he's had since 2018, and two games still exist to add to that total.

Watt's announcement came as a surprise to many, especially considering the manner it came through.

Yet after video surfaced of Watt appearing quite emotional heading into the locker room on Sunday night, things start to make a bit more sense.

12 News' Cameron Cox was able to catch the moment on camera and post it to Twitter.

Clearly taking in the last scenes of State Farm Stadium, Watt surely wanted to keep his news/intentions private.

Watt's been able to do things on his own accord, from the announcement of him signing with the Cardinals to his news of retiring from the league.

