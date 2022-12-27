Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson, while acknowledging the loss, was fairly thrilled with his performance on Sunday which involved two interceptions on Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Entering Sunday night's battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson had just one interception to his name.

After 60 minutes of football, he walked away with two interceptions from Tom Brady.

The Cardinals haven't mad much to gloat about, from both an individual and team perspective.

Out of the playoffs, Arizona now is set to simply compete as hard as they can to finish the season.

You can't get much better than picking off one of the greatest football players ever, twice in one game.

"I’m just a little bit more upset about the loss right now. But, it was great, it was a great opportunity to go out there and do what I did," said Wilson following the game.

“First play, I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t even ready. I was still going through my communications, got out. I saw the ball thrown, so I just tried to get some depth. Turned around. I saw it was a little underthrown, I was kind of falling over but I knew I could catch it. Caught it, got up, was really trying to score. I was kind of mad, I wanted to score on that one.

"Second play, I just undercut the route. I just felt like the ball was coming to me. Looked for the ball, it’s coming, made a play on the ball. That’s all it was.”

The second interception was fairly nice:

The Cardinals held an opponent to under 20 points for the first time in five games, yet Arizona was still unable to capitalize on their opportunities. Tampa Bay overcame a ten point deficit in the fourth quarter to eventually win in overtime.

Wilson says the team will remain relentless despite their postseason hopes being dashed.

“Regardless of what’s going on, our record and the situation, we’re going to go out there and we’re going to play our behind off - we’re going to fight hard. Because that film’s always rolling, you’ve got to put some good stuff on film.”

This season will go down as a wash for the Cardinals, but there is some hope that performances such as Wilson's can build into next season.

