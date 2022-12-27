NFL World Showers J.J. Watt With Love After Retirement Announcement

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he's going to retire at the end of the season. The NFL world soon reacted with words of encouragement.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is calling it quits, as he announced Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his final time stepping on the grass of State Farm Stadium.

Watt's career, which spans over 100 sacks and features prestigious accomplishments such as Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year, is all but set to end with just two more games left.

While the halls of Canton, OH prepare to welcome him with open arms, the rest of the NFL world sent their warm regards and high praise for one of the best players of his generation, which includes brother T.J. Watt.

Wife Kealia made it known how proud she was:

And teammate Zach Ertz showed love, too.

