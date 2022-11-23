Cardinals List Six Players as DNP on Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals began their preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday with a closed walk-thru.

As a result, six players were estimated as DNP (did not participate): Greg Dortch, Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington did not practice.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury classified Dortch, Murphy and Humphries as day-to-day heading into Week 12.

He also believes Moore is still a week away from playing.

Three players (Max Garcia, Trysten Hill and Colt McCoy) were limited in action while Kyler Murray was a full participant. Both Murray and Kingsbury said they were confident in Murray playing on Sunday.

Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

The Chargers will release theirs later in the day.

