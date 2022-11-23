Skip to main content

Cardinals List Six Players as DNP on Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals held a walk-thru on Wednesday, but estimated that six players were non-participants.

The Arizona Cardinals began their preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday with a closed walk-thru. 

As a result, six players were estimated as DNP (did not participate): Greg Dortch, Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington did not practice. 

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury classified Dortch, Murphy and Humphries as day-to-day heading into Week 12. 

He also believes Moore is still a week away from playing. 

 Three players (Max Garcia, Trysten Hill and Colt McCoy) were limited in action while Kyler Murray was a full participant. Both Murray and Kingsbury said they were confident in Murray playing on Sunday.

Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

Cardinals Chargers WED IR
The Chargers will release theirs later in the day.

