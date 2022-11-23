The Arizona Cardinals have seen a cycle of names and faces at the receiver position.

DeAndre Hopkins missed the first six weeks of the season. Marquise Brown has been out since his arrival. Various names have come and gone, too.

You can now add Rondale Moore to that list. Moore played just two snaps in the 28-10 MNF loss to the San Francisco 49ers after injuring his groin.

When meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Kingsbury confirmed Moore wouldn't be available this week for Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's another blow for a Cardinals offense looking to be at full strength at some point this season. Moore's production has been strong in recent weeks:

As mentioned in the tweet, Dortch is classified as day-to-day. He's the primary backup to Moore in the slot.

We should receive more official word this week, but Kingsbury obviously believes Moore won't be available in another crucial game before Arizona hits their bye week.

