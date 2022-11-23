Should Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph land a head coaching gig this upcoming offseason, this wouldn't be his first rodeo.

Joseph led the Denver Broncos for two seasons (2017-18) before being fired after a record of 11-21. He's been with the Cardinals since.

Every offseason provides a unique look at teams trying to find their next head coach, We've already seen two teams begin the process of finding a new leader, and there is expected to be more once the season comes to a close.

Joseph, still a strong candidate thanks to his defensive IQ and prior experience, interviewed with the Dolphins this past offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says to again expect Joseph to again be a candidate for interviews during the next cycle.

After dropping names such as Sean Payton, Dan Quinn and Leslie Frazier, Fowler also mentioned Joseph and fellow NFC West coach Raheem Morris.:

"And two former head coaches-turned-NFC West defensive coordinators -- Vance Joseph (Cardinals) and Raheem Morris (Rams) -- got close last year and are still qualified candidates despite their teams' losing records," said Fowler.

"I believe the Rams will push hard for Morris to get a head job."

The Cardinals have allowed over 30 points in their previous four-of-five games, but the overall play of the defense this season has been strong when factoring in their stretch after Week 1.

Arizona may be heading into a coaching search of their own, as the job security of Kliff Kingsbury is under heavy scrutiny as the season winds down. Part of the reason Cardinals fans are comfortable firing Kingsbury is Joseph's presence on staff.

Time will tell if Joseph will ultimately stay or go, but it appears he'll at least get another chance to interview.

