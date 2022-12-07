Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, much like any other admirer of football, has a massive respect for the accomplishments New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has seen during his reign in the NFL.

It's a laundry list of championships and records that already has Canton working on his bronze bust for whenever he decides to retire, but Kingsbury was able to play under Belichick as a quarterback at New England in 2003.

“I think it was such an eyeopener what all he has put into this game and to do it at that level for that long. I’d been around some great coaches. My dad was a high school coach, but just to watch the processes they had in New England from kind of behind the veil was incredible," answered Kingsbury on if his coaching style was impacted by Belichick.

"It was a crash course in football, and I learned more in the time there than the rest of my life put together probably. It’s a football 101 for anybody who’s been through that program— coaches, players, anybody. To see him still doing it and the level he’s doing it at is just incredible.”

The Cardinals host the Patriots on Monday Night Football this week, as both squads are struggling as the final stretch of the season arrives.

Kingsbury and Belichick have squared off just one time in their current roles - a 20-17 Patriots win back in 2020.

When asked what it would be like to defeat Belichick's squad, Kingsbury said:

“Not that—I’m not going to say not that much, but it’s just an honor to go against him. It’s really humbling. It’s one of those deals where it’s like you’d almost be embarrassed because he’s such a great coach. He knows so much about football. He’s coached every position—he’s the best to ever do it. It’s more of just an honor to go against him and try to match wits with him, if you will, at times.”

The compliments are all very deserved - but this isn't the first time Kingsbury has spoken so highly on Belichick. Last season when the Cardinals were 7-0, Kingsbury deflected Coach of the Year talk.

"They should just name the award Bill Belichick and when he retires, bring that back," Kingsbury said. "Until he retires, I don't think anyone else should get that award. He should be that every single year he is coaching."

Belichick returned the favor and said Kingsbury should be the frontrunner for the award at the time.

Belichick also hasn't been shy on complimenting the opposition, offering high praise for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills, he catches everything, great hands,” Belichick said.

“He’s never covered — even if he’s covered, there’s a place the ball can be that he can get it, still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn’t really look it but he’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles, he’s strong creating separation, yards after contact, extra yards around the goal line or the extra yard for a first down. He’s a smart football player, very savvy.

"His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are. Cris Carter's of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

Plenty of time still exists for each team to shape and finalize their game plan, but there's no doubting the amount of respect shared between the two sides.

