Skip to main content

Bill Belichick Offers Top Praise for DeAndre Hopkins

Ahead of their meeting on Monday Night Football, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins received nothing short of high praise from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins will go down as one of the best receivers of his generation.

Hopkins has often been described as an alien, and for good reason. 

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows talent when he sees it. His place in Canton is already set aside after he's pieced together arguably the best head coaching career in NFL history, and he's watched some of the best to ever do it with his own two eyes. 

On Tuesday, Belichick said Hopkins was very much as good as any player he's coached against. 

“He’s got tremendous ball skills, he catches everything, great hands,” said Belichick (h/t NBC Sports).

 “He’s never covered — even if he’s covered, there’s a place the ball can be that he can get it, still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn’t really look it but he’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles, he’s strong creating separation, yards after contact, extra yards around the goal line or the extra yard for a first down. He’s a smart football player, very savvy. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are. Cris Carter's of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

Hopkins missed the first six games of the year after being suspended for PED use, but has since again established himself as one of the top at his position. Thus far, Hopkins has caught 49 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns. 

Belichick will be tasked with finding a gameplan for Hopkins when the two sides meet for Week 14's Monday Night Football matchup.

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Zach Ertz Named Cardinals' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Cardinals Open as Slim Underdogs to Patriots on MNF

Three Bold Predictions for Remainder of Season

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Zach Ertz Named Arizona Cardinals' Walter Payton Man of the Year

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals Open as Slim Underdogs to Patriots on MNF

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Analysis

Three Bold Predictions for Remainder of Cardinals' Season

By Donnie Druin
Isaiah Foskey
Analysis

Cardinals Add Strong Edge Rusher in TDN Mock Draft

By Donnie Druin
Jim Harbaugh
Analysis

Should Cardinals Pursue Jim Harbaugh?

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

NFL Insider Says Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury is in 'Real Trouble'

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Analysis

Three Sleeper Pro Bowlers for Arizona Cardinals

By Richie Bradshaw
Cameron Thomas
Analysis

Two Cardinals Who Need More Playing Time After Bye Week

By Donnie Druin