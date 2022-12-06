Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins will go down as one of the best receivers of his generation.

Hopkins has often been described as an alien, and for good reason.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows talent when he sees it. His place in Canton is already set aside after he's pieced together arguably the best head coaching career in NFL history, and he's watched some of the best to ever do it with his own two eyes.

On Tuesday, Belichick said Hopkins was very much as good as any player he's coached against.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills, he catches everything, great hands,” said Belichick (h/t NBC Sports).

“He’s never covered — even if he’s covered, there’s a place the ball can be that he can get it, still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn’t really look it but he’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles, he’s strong creating separation, yards after contact, extra yards around the goal line or the extra yard for a first down. He’s a smart football player, very savvy.

"His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are. Cris Carter's of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

Hopkins missed the first six games of the year after being suspended for PED use, but has since again established himself as one of the top at his position. Thus far, Hopkins has caught 49 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

Belichick will be tasked with finding a gameplan for Hopkins when the two sides meet for Week 14's Monday Night Football matchup.

