Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says his team often uses analytics in crucial decisions down the stretch of a game. There's somebody in his headset feeding him certain percentages of gaining a first down based off field position and down/distance.

Kingsbury is one of many younger head coaches in the league that has embraced the new wave of analytics that factor into the weekly decision-making that can alter the outcome of games.

In a recent survey conducted by ESPN that asked analytical groups from across the league to anonymously vote on different topics, the Cardinals received one vote in the "Which team most incorporates analytics into its decision-making?" category and also received a vote in the "Which teams are among the five most analytically inclined?" section, too.

Although they're not on par with the Cleveland Browns or Baltimore Ravens, the Cardinals indeed are known to use data as a strong asset.

Positional value was far and away the No. 1 answer for the analytics teams when asked what the top area of disagreements within an organization, so it's no surprise to find a running back listed three different times in the "Name a player you believe to be generally overrated, based on your quantitatively informed opinion."

Ezekiel Elliot. Derrick Henry. And James Conner.

The running back position has long been viewed as overrated when factoring in talent pool, shelf life, importance of production, etc.

Conner scored 18 total touchdowns last year before being handed a three-year, $21 million deal last offseason to say in the desert.

Thus far, Conner has averaged 3.9 yards per carry and has rushed for four touchdowns on the ground with one more coming through the air.

After failing to reach the 70-yard mark in any of his prior eight games, Conner's 120-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers hopefully provides a sign that he's ready to shoulder the load moving forward despite a fumble on just his second touch of the game.

"We know it would be a big factor in the game if we could do that," Kingsbury said following the game. "I thought he ran well. We would like to have the fumble back, but when you get him going early, it's a good sign for our offense.

Names such as Trevon Diggs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James Jr., Quenton Nelson and T.J. Watt also made the "overrated" portion of the piece.

