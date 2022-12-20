Cardinals' Leaders Address Postseason Elimination

Leaders in the Arizona Cardinals' locker room will ensure the team keeps pushing despite officially being eliminated from postseason contention.

Hopes of the Arizona Cardinals making the playoffs went out long ago, but it wasn't until this week after a 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday where the team was officially out of the running.

It's been a frustrating season even before it began, dating back to drama surrounding Kyler Murray's eventual extension (and the study clause, who could forget) to DeAndre Hopkins' suspension.

Arizona has been hit with seemingly weekly waves of adversity and simply hasn't been able to overcome.

Now, with just three weeks left to play, leaders in the locker room emphasize finishing strong.

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury, J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins spoke to reporters following the loss to the Denver Broncos

“I’ve been really appreciative of the guy’s effort and professionalism. It’s just been a lot to overcome at times, and then we can’t compound it with some mistakes we’ve had. It’s been the perfect storm at times to get us where we’re at, but they continue to show up, play hard and work hard. That’s all you can ask of the group we have," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“We want to try and get a win next week and that’s it. We’re trying to stay week-to-week at this point. We want to see who we can get back healthy and go out there and try to execute at a higher level.”

Arizona currently rides a four-game losing streak and has yet to win consecutive games all season.

“It doesn't feel good at all, especially getting eliminated out [of] the playoffs. It's football though. You always got next year, and I feel like this team is going to fight the next game no matter being able to play or not that's one thing I like about these guys. We still [are going] go out and fight every game," said DeAndre Hopkins.

“I think people want to believe in themselves. I don't think it's believing in [WR] DeAndre Hopkins and believing in [QB] Kyler Murray. Within this team, I think it's players believing in themselves and going out and holding themselves accountable. Playing to that so that level, you know it's obviously a championship level.”

It's a tough reality to face as a competitor, especially with games still remaining on the schedule. Cardinals DE J.J. Watt told reporters he was honest with his teammates after the loss:

“I was very honest with the guys after the game. I was extremely honest with them. I told them, ‘Listen, the situation is what it is. We're out of the playoffs. We're in a very difficult spot. You got to be a professional, you’ve got to hold yourself accountable as a man and as a player. You're not only playing for these last three games for this team, but you're putting film on tape for the next year as well and it sucks, I mean, trust me. I don't like having to stand up there and say that, but that's the truth. You’ve got to be professional and do what you need to do because the reality is you're playing for a job for next year. You're playing for the future,'" said Watt.

"It's a bad place to be with three games left but that's what it is, and I appreciate the guys. We’ve got guys going down hurt and coming back in the game. It's not like we got guys tapping out. We got guys working and trying and giving effort. It's not a good situation.”

