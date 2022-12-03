The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye week, leaving plenty of football for fans to enjoy without stress over the weekend.

That is, unless you have betting/fantasy football implications. If that's the case: Welcome, sickos. Coffee and donuts are to your right.

This week doesn't really offer a strong slate of games, and unless you're riding with NFL Sunday Ticket, you'll be subject to whatever games are nationally broadcast in your area.

NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Map

CBS Early

This week, CBS carries both early and afternoon games. For the first slate, viewers in practically the entire state of Arizona will watch the Jets battle the Vikings along with the rest of the west coast and majority of the Midwest.

A good portion of the south will watch Steelers-Falcons while other games are essentially local markets, although much of the Denver time zone will watch Broncos-Ravens.

CBS Late

A whopping two games are on for the afternoon: Bengals-Chiefs and Chargers-Raiders. Basically everywhere besides the best coast (mostly California) will watch Patrick Mahomes battle Joe Burrow.

Fox Single

With Fox only carrying one set of games in each area, a total of four games will be shown for the morning. Those in Arizona will watch the Dolphins-49ers contest while the rest of the country seems evenly divided on viewership.

