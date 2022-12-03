Skip to main content

NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Map

The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye week, leaving an entire weekend of NFL football for fans to enjoy.

The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye week, leaving plenty of football for fans to enjoy without stress over the weekend. 

That is, unless you have betting/fantasy football implications. If that's the case: Welcome, sickos. Coffee and donuts are to your right. 

This week doesn't really offer a strong slate of games, and unless you're riding with NFL Sunday Ticket, you'll be subject to whatever games are nationally broadcast in your area. 

NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Map

CBS Early

6A2A88E3-9638-440A-9C9A-89AD78D46BC5

This week, CBS carries both early and afternoon games. For the first slate, viewers in practically the entire state of Arizona will watch the Jets battle the Vikings along with the rest of the west coast and majority of the Midwest. 

A good portion of the south will watch Steelers-Falcons while other games are essentially local markets, although much of the Denver time zone will watch Broncos-Ravens. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CBS Late

AADD33E9-1395-4DB0-925E-CC8D0BE45037

A whopping two games are on for the afternoon: Bengals-Chiefs and Chargers-Raiders. Basically everywhere besides the best coast (mostly California) will watch Patrick Mahomes battle Joe Burrow. 

Fox Single

E64EF92D-8699-4083-824D-448D444DD8DF

With Fox only carrying one set of games in each area, a total of four games will be shown for the morning. Those in Arizona will watch the Dolphins-49ers contest while the rest of the country seems evenly divided on viewership. 

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Should Have Top-Flight Passing Attack Moving Forward

NFL Scout Says Kingsbury-Murray Duo "Just Isn't Working"

Kyler Murray Middle of Pack in NFL QB Index Rankings

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

USATSI_19514977
Analysis

Cardinals Should Have Top-Flight Passing Attack for Remainder of 2022

By Richie Bradshaw
Kyler Kliff
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

NFL Scout Says Cardinals' Duo of Kingsbury-Murray 'Just Isn't Working'

By Donnie Druin
Murray
Analysis

Cardinals' Kyler Murray Middle of Pack in QB Index Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Christian Gonzalez
Analysis

Cardinals Land Shutdown Corner in PFN Mock Draft

By Donnie Druin
Ben Niemann
Analysis

Arizona Cardinals LB Ben Niemann has Most Valuable Contract on Team

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

DeAndre Hopkins Helps Give Back on 'Hard Knocks'

By Ryan Sanudo
Murray Conner
Analysis

DVOA Rankings Suggest Cardinals are one of Worst Teams in NFL

By Donnie Druin
PP Kyler
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Former Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson Doubles Down on Kyler Murray Criticism

By Donnie Druin