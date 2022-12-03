Cardinals Should Have Top-Flight Passing Attack for Remainder of 2022

Believe it or not, the Arizona Cardinals have the potential for one of the best passing attacks the NFL has to offer. No seriously, this unit could be top-five.

Close your eyes and imagine this offense for a second: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, and Rondale Moore. That wide receiver trio and quarterback are enough to warrant major buzz.

Then consider some of the depth behind them with Greg Dortch and Robbie Anderson. With five receivers like that to use, there's little reason to believe you can't field an elite passing game.

This will be the first time in 2022 that the Cardinals will have all of these guys at their disposal. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for PEDs and upon his return, Brown went to IR with a foot injury. Then when Brown returned, Moore went down with a groin injury.

Now, as long as Moore heals properly during the team's bye week, the Cardinals will have their top-three receivers on the field for the first time in 2022 and it should make a world of difference.

The only thing that could keep this trio from dominating would be play-calling. Kliff Kingsbury's offense has been maddeningly frustrating in 2022, but you'd think it would be hard to screw up the potential these three have together. So long as you can call even a mediocre game, these three should put up numbers.

Murray has to step up as a quarterback as well, however. The two-time Pro Bowler has been underwhelming this season, but one has to think that these three on the field together could help turn his season around.

Hopkins has been nothing short of dominant since returning to the lineup. He's averaging 95.7 yards per game since his return with three touchdowns to his name as well. Brown has also been a star when on the field, averaging 75.9 YPG. Finally, Moore is averaging 51.8 YPG, but he's gotten better with each passing week. W

With the three of them fully healthy and hitting their stride, the Cardinals may have the league's best trio of receivers.

Although the loss of Zach Ertz hurts the team at the tight end position, the trio of Hopkins, Brown, and Moore could help to alleviate that loss.

The trio can also do a little bit of everything, allowing the Cardinals to have three receivers who can all explode on any given week.

With the right play-calling, not a given, unfortunately, the Cardinals passing attack should be one of the best that the NFL has to offer. With so much talent at their disposal, look for the Cardinals' passing attack to fire on all cylinders for the final five games of the 2022 season and perhaps advertise itself for a new head coach.

