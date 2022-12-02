If you're a fan of the Arizona Cardinals, your opinion on the dynamic duo between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray likely resides on one of two opinions: Kyler is the problem, or Kliff is the problem.

Either way, the Cardinals have endured problems through their 4-8 outing thus far, and it doesn't take high level knowledge of NFL scouts to see that from afar.

However, one NFL scout did talk to Pro Football Focus and gave his two cents on the Cardinals' offense.

“The play calling is kind of scattershot, and the QB doesn't have patience,” the AFC pro scout said. “That combination is just not working. Their O-line injuries are only making it worse.”

Kelvin Beachum has been the only full-time starter along Arizona's offensive line for weeks now. D.J. Humphries was recently ruled out for the rest of the season while Will Hernandez and Rodney Hudson could potentially return after the bye. Justin Pugh tore his ACL earlier in the year.

When it comes to play-calling, the Cardinals certainly expected more out of a coach that was an alleged offensive guru before being fired at Texas Tech. Kingsbury then had the luxury of drafting Murray to begin his reign in Arizona.

It's not as if Murray has been without criticism either, but the real problem within the organization's struggles first begins with the man calling plays.

The anonymous scout said he doesn't expect any changes to be made down the stretch of the year.

“I don't see (team owner Michael) Bidwill making an in-season change,” he said. “But something's gotta give there.”

Kingsbury, along with general manager Steve Keim, signed a contract extension this past offseason with expectations of establishing the Cardinals as a playoff team moving forward.

Things have gone drastically south for Arizona, and at least in the opinion of one pro scout, something has to change in the desert.

